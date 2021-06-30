Habit-Insight

Habit tracking is a conscious observation and measurement of daily behaviour with a goal to attain a new habit or get rid of an undesired one. To track your habits you can use paper or a habit tracker app.

A renowned management Consultant, Peter Drucker wrote, “What gets measured gets managed”.

I have tried to make this tracking experience the best one for the user. Will love to have feedbacks from you guys too.

Looking forward to connect with a lot of great designers and build a great following. 😀

I'm a Top Rated UI/UX Designer on Upwork.

I'm open to work you can contact me at: mian239@gmail.com

|Behance|

|Linkedin|

|Upwork|