Lion King Gear Logo For Sale

Lion King Gear Logo For Sale aggressive ui modern branding logo graphic design engineering industrial sector professional corporate cool strong solid crown design
Lion King Gear Logo design is shaped with gear creating a lion head with crown in negative space conveys easy, solid strong, cool corporate and professional. The design is suitable for industrial sector, engineering equipment store and other related businesses. Lion King Gear Logo will look good on both the print and website and the social media avatar or mobile app icon.
https://scalebranding.com/product/93602/

