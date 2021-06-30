Elisa D'Angelo

Daily UI 020 / Location Tracker

Elisa D'Angelo
Elisa D'Angelo
  • Save
Daily UI 020 / Location Tracker flat app mobile uiux orange green street map 020 dailyui020 locationtracker location tracker uidesign design ui figma ux dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Hello everyone!
This is my Location Tracker for the Daily UI 020
I hope you like it
If you have any comment please let me know :)

Elisa D'Angelo
Elisa D'Angelo

More by Elisa D'Angelo

View profile
    • Like