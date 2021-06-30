DailyUI #008 | 404 Page

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi everyone!
Day #008 of the #DailyUI challenge and today i did my 404 page layout. As a topic i chose by Florida Dreams Travel Website shot. To give the user more than just a 404, he can start a new search directly on the 404 page.
I hope you like it and likes / comments are always welcome.