DailyUI #008 | 404 Page

DailyUI #008 | 404 Page dreams florida webdesign form travel search not found error 404
Hi everyone!

Day #008 of the #DailyUI challenge and today i did my 404 page layout. As a topic i chose by Florida Dreams Travel Website shot. To give the user more than just a 404, he can start a new search directly on the 404 page.

I hope you like it and likes / comments are always welcome.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
