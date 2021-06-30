Brent McCormick

Logo in progress: Blue Bonnet Paint & Tile

Logo in progress: Blue Bonnet Paint & Tile logo branding richmond design
Here’s a logo in progress for a friend of mine. As a painting company, a brush script feels like a natural choice. The state flower of Texas is the bluebonnet, where my friend is from. Here’s to keeping in touch with your roots.

Hope you’re swell and that things are coming up roses where you are.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
