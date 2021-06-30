Chaichology

Onward

Chaichology
Chaichology
  • Save
Onward daily logo challenge car brand automotive directions letter o onward driverless car autonomous car symbol logo design logo icon design vector
Download color palette

Logo concept for “Onward”, an autonomous car brand. Not 100% satisfied with this concept but I enjoyed the exploration. Let me know your thoughts!

Chaichology
Chaichology

More by Chaichology

View profile
    • Like