InnovationSync

Online Movies App Design

InnovationSync
InnovationSync
  • Save
Online Movies App Design interface ux minimal print mobile product design art motion graphics graphic design 3d ui branding design digitaldesign logo webdesign illustration flatdesign animation innovationsync
Download color palette

Hey Folks!
In order not to lose new and old movies here is an app where you can find the latest trailers, coming-soon movies or just find a movie to watch anytime.
Please like and share.

Contact us for Projects.
Website: www.innovationsync.com
Email: innovationsync1@gmail.com
Instagram: InnovationSync

InnovationSync
InnovationSync

More by InnovationSync

View profile
    • Like