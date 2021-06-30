PMP - Branding Design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Scope of works : Logo Design / Branding
The project was created by the programmer who’s really keen to share the processions on how the things working on. Let’s people understand our point and let them have a picture on their minds easier. We did our work so hard and here’s the answer that’s why our project named, “Practice makes Projects”
From the design concept, we presented the typography by digital character. And the logomark, we created by using the close and open symbol of the time limit. The coding { } was used to emphasize the word, “Projects”. For the color, we served Blue screen (BSOD) on our project.
