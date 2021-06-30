Eugeniya M

27 Daily UI. Online Shop

Eugeniya M
Eugeniya M
  • Save
27 Daily UI. Online Shop clean bag retail shop store trend new logo branding illustration app neumorphic button ui ux minimalism design
Download color palette

Hello everyone! Today I present you my website concept for online store. Let me know what you think about it :)

Eugeniya M
Eugeniya M

More by Eugeniya M

View profile
    • Like