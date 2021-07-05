Porto. Website • Wireframes

Pixelmatters

Hey, everyone! 💫 Let's take a closer look at another shot of the Porto. Website.

After defining the homepage's wireframe, while reusing some of its components on the news portal, we set the tone and interaction of the other pages.

In addition, we used high-fidelity wireframes to present new pages and UX improvements easily, which allowed both teams to quickly analyze and validate them, focusing on how the future news portal would become.

Read the full story → Case Study


