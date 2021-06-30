Allister Lovelock

St Kilda FC Monogram Concept

St Kilda FC Monogram Concept saints australian st kilda sport football australia logo club branding
Extending the St Kilda brand with an updated monogram. See the full project below.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/92504249/St-Kilda-Saints-Concept

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
