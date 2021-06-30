John Poh

Logo Design for YB Jerky

Logo Design for YB Jerky bull beef jerky owl graphic design vector logo design branding design logo branding
A logo project for a beef jerky business I did a few years back.

Initially the client only wanted to have an owl for the logo, but I came up with this creative concept of incorporating a bull into the overall form to better represent the business.
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

Freelance Logo & Graphic Designer from Singapore
