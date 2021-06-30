ULS Logo Design For Lighting Solution Company

Hi,

ULS is a combination of three letters, A logo design, It is made for a lighting solution company, this logo has been created according to client requirements which originally manufactures lights in Saudi Arabia, the company name is Universal Lighting Solutions.

