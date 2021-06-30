Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Illuminated Jellyfish

Illuminated Jellyfish is a wearable technology piece that imitates the form of a jellyfish. If it senses it is bright the colors of the Jellyfish will pulse softy, and if it is dark, then the colors will flash boldly.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
