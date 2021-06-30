Ferrstudio.ch | Studio 3D design | Christopher Fernandes

Branding : 3D character | Shape & colors

Ferrstudio.ch | Studio 3D design | Christopher Fernandes
Ferrstudio.ch | Studio 3D design | Christopher Fernandes
  • Save
Branding : 3D character | Shape & colors vector ui logo render design 3d artist illustration designer branding character
Download color palette

This is my personnal branding for my website :
Ferrstudio.ch

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Ferrstudio.ch | Studio 3D design | Christopher Fernandes
Ferrstudio.ch | Studio 3D design | Christopher Fernandes

More by Ferrstudio.ch | Studio 3D design | Christopher Fernandes

View profile
    • Like