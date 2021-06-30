ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT

A redesign to create an elegant yet simple to use site for Aging

ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT
ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT
  • Save
A redesign to create an elegant yet simple to use site for Aging webpage minimalist clean consulting business
Download color palette

Hi there bro, this is the latest project.Hope you gengs give me more feedback & always support me, don't forget to follow/comment/like & share.Join me on my movement, thanks geng & GBU All
#clean #minimalist #simple #instagram #design #website #webpage #webpagedesign #99designs #dribbble #behance #freelancer #graphicdesign #freelancercom #client
https://www.instagram.com/light348/
https://dribbble.com/BRIGHT_LIGHT

Please need more feedback for better design, thank you

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT
ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT

More by ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT

View profile
    • Like