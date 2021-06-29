David Hendrikson

Age means nothing bitches

Age means nothing bitches
Inspired by the incredibly stunning 86-year-old super model, Daphne Selfe. I actually have used her a few times with my realistic portraits. I get lost in her eyes and this piece took me around 2 weeks to complete. I have no formal training with this type of art so I hope you enjoy. Daphne Selfe you rock girl!

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
