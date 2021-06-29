Age means nothing bitches

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Inspired by the incredibly stunning 86-year-old super model, Daphne Selfe. I actually have used her a few times with my realistic portraits. I get lost in her eyes and this piece took me around 2 weeks to complete. I have no formal training with this type of art so I hope you enjoy. Daphne Selfe you rock girl!
Follow me for more art https://www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick/