Age means nothing bitches

Inspired by the incredibly stunning 86-year-old super model, Daphne Selfe. I actually have used her a few times with my realistic portraits. I get lost in her eyes and this piece took me around 2 weeks to complete. I have no formal training with this type of art so I hope you enjoy. Daphne Selfe you rock girl!

