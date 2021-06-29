Matheus Francischini

Relaxation and Focus App

Relaxation and Focus App
Hi guys! So this is a app I'm designing right now. It's for people who like to listen to ambient sounds and mix them with music once in a while. Soon I'll be posting more screens

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
