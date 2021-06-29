Nahid61

Althon Logo Design

Nahid61
Nahid61
  • Save
Althon Logo Design style modern simple typography letter brandidentity vector logodesign design branding logo
Download color palette

I have designed this logo my idea. The design has been done with Adobe illustrator. Fully Editable Organized & Layered High-Resolution Free Fonts Used.

Nahid61
Nahid61

More by Nahid61

View profile
    • Like