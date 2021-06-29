Solstice Food Truck Brand Identity

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Solstice is a food truck and bar based on downtown Omaha consumers. The food truck wrap was the most important application considering it would be seen on the vehicle between consumer and product. It needed to be eye-catching so using yellow (the first color immediately registered by the human eye) and red (evokes hunger and appetite) brings hungry by-standers to the truck.
- Menu
Using the same wave elements on the truck, the menu was divided into sections with this similar pattern. Inspired by the location, climate, and sun motif, the pattern needed to convey heat along with the main entree which is comalli (a seared meat paired with veggies on tortillas). Comalli comes from the Nahuatl word for flat griddle, "comal".
The griddle pattern was perfect for showing the audience what this restaurant was all about from just a glance. Paired with a rustic paper texture, referencing the to-go packaging, the menu feels familiar, simple, and shows the flavor of what is offered.
- To-Go Packaging
Serving mostly Aztec food, the logo had to convey the sun in a symmetrical shape which mimicked the sun emblems found in ancient central Mexico. I took a lot of inspiration from the radiating lines of designs used for the Winter Solstice Festival, also known as Panquetzaliztli which the society feasted as a celebration of the birth of Mexika civilization.
Using paper packaging redefined the rustic food menu and brings the consumer back to basic roots of handheld food in its most basic and tasteful form.