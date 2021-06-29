Vitalii Burhonskyi
Travel Guide To Mysterious Europe

This is the animation version of the landing page designed by Sophia here at Zajno. The page presents 3 unusual and particularly mysterious tours around Europe. All three destinations are located off the beaten track and include a cave in Austria, a castle in France and a town in Belgium.

My goal was to create a smooth motion design with sleek transitions that would adhere to the elegant style of the landing page design

Rebound of
Travel Guide To Mysterious Europe
By Sophia Tomash
