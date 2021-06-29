David Hendrikson

Beluga

Beluga custom artwork
One of my favorite animals. Artwork for our local aquarium raising awareness for the treatment of whales and sea creatures.

Follow me for more animal saving art https://www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick/

