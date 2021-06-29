Pitch Template

'Sup guys

Been a minute since I last posted, been busy working a couple of projects which I will be sharing more of soon. For now here's a bit of different shot than usual. This is template I designed for Pitch, or at least a bit of it. Super stoked on how this came out.

Be sure to check it out here👇

https://pitch.com/templates

Pitch is launching a lot of templates today, all made by great designers and they all look great!

Have a great day guys! Peace✌️

