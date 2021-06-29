Santi Medina Fuentes

Manzares Real topography´s

Manzares Real topography´s
As you´ll know, I´m new to illustrator and digital art, so every feature amazed me, and that was one of those moments.
Based on the topography of Manzares Real, an outside village of Madrid.

