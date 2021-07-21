Ivan Barriga
These are a couple of shots representing some of our user flow diagrams. This is a great tool when trying to generate possible areas of improvement, needed research and information architecture optimization. In addition to that, it can be used during the onboarding process for many of our teammates.
Thanks for looking!

By the way...did you know that our design team is growing?
https://onfleet.com/careers

