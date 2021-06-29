sugarked

被操弄的言論自由

被操弄的言論自由 自由 freedom design 設計 illustration 插圖
有想過嗎？
講出來的話真的是自己想說的嗎？
還是只是為了順應風向、避免衝突所組織出來搪塞的文句？

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
