Mindfulness Logo

Full stacked logo for a International Mindfulness Collaborative.

The idea was to represent the shared vision dedicated to human flourishing that is at the center of the collaborative mission. Around that shared vision sits the people adhering, supporting, and standing by the Mindfulness values.

A little detail of the logo is that the smaller spheres floating around the main circle are not perfect.

