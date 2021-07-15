Experimental Iteration 🧪

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a glance at an experimental screen during one of our project's iterations. The idea behind this kind of design, was to play around with illustration in order to potentially increase user engagement and enhance the visual hierarchy of the "in transit" modules.
Stay tuned if you'd like to see an animated version of the selected design 😉
Thanks for looking!
By the way...did you know our design team is growing?
https://onfleet.com/careers