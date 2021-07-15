Ivan Barriga
Design at Onfleet

Experimental Iteration 🧪

Ivan Barriga
Design at Onfleet
Ivan Barriga for Design at Onfleet
Hire Us
  • Save
Experimental Iteration 🧪 navigation map tracking desktop application product design branding illustration prototype ux ui design
Download color palette

This is a glance at an experimental screen during one of our project's iterations. The idea behind this kind of design, was to play around with illustration in order to potentially increase user engagement and enhance the visual hierarchy of the "in transit" modules.
Stay tuned if you'd like to see an animated version of the selected design 😉
Thanks for looking!

By the way...did you know our design team is growing?
https://onfleet.com/careers

Design at Onfleet
Design at Onfleet
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Design at Onfleet

View profile
    • Like