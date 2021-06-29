Package Design for an Agricultural Brand

The Farms is a brand that is home to natural, fresh, and certified organic food products. This specific packaging was designed for their Himalayan Pink Salt product that they sell in the U.S.

Since the brand revolves around nature, we decided to extract patterns from the objects present in nature. In this instance, leaves and mountain patterns are used on the salt packaging.

Lastly, we extracted colors from the nature as well. Dark blue represents night sky while dark orange represents sunset. Green is for leaves and the pink color is from the pink salt itself.

