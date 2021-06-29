Ivan Barriga
100 million deliveries!!! 🎉🎉🎉

Today, a little over six years after our first delivery in April 2015, Onfleet celebrates a very special milestone!
Take a look at how our journey has allowed us to reach 100 Million Deliveries!
https://onfleet.com/blog/100-million-deliveries/

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
