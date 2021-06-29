Nazim Shahzad

Flat Minimalist logo design for HONEY POTION

Flat Minimalist logo design for HONEY POTION icon vector logo design branding
Hey Guys, hope you like it & share your thoughts with me.

Have a brand design project? contact me

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
