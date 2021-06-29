Logo design for ZYRO PAY. It's a payment app, required a modern logo!

Are you looking for a logo designer? I'm available for freelance work, message or email me for inquiries:

Email: skdznin@gmail.com

Checkout the full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120729085/ZYRO-PAY-LOGO

Hire me via:

• Fiverr: https://bit.ly/3vUy83o

• Upwork: https://bit.ly/3qmjOzx

THANK YOU :)