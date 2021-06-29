Nikita_Krushko

Musician guy playing drum set

Musician guy playing drum set character
Musician guy playing drum set vector illustration. Beating cymbals by drumsticks, playing with passion flat style. Rock, music, live show concert concept. Isolated on white background

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
