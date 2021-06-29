monochromier

Morning Dew, Rune Mir

Morning Dew, Rune Mir inkwork inkonpaper portrait herbal botanicalart folk pagan rune pattern linework black and white black white artwork graphic illustration
ink on paper

Washed in the morning dew,
Wrapped with a heather shroud,
Kissed by a wing of a flying bird

Bird language — this is how the ancient Slavic writing was called by the Christians who came to the Ancient Rus. Rune Mir (on the forehead), in the Slavic rune alphabet symbolizes the letter M, inner world, world tree and Belbog (White God, the god of light, goodness and justice). In the pre-Christian era the ancient Slavs had beautiful runic writing, it was a whole historical and cultural layer and it was all destroyed, but is it possible to destroy connection to our ancestors?

Illustrator & pattern designer

