Morning Dew, Rune Mir

ink on paper

Washed in the morning dew,

Wrapped with a heather shroud,

Kissed by a wing of a flying bird

✦

Bird language — this is how the ancient Slavic writing was called by the Christians who came to the Ancient Rus. Rune Mir (on the forehead), in the Slavic rune alphabet symbolizes the letter M, inner world, world tree and Belbog (White God, the god of light, goodness and justice). In the pre-Christian era the ancient Slavs had beautiful runic writing, it was a whole historical and cultural layer and it was all destroyed, but is it possible to destroy connection to our ancestors?