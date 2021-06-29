Tamás Moroz
MRZ Design

Gene Guard identity

Tamás Moroz
MRZ Design
Tamás Moroz for MRZ Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Gene Guard identity genomics dna gene design illustration mark vector branding identity brand logo
Download color palette

Gene Guard provides a simple and easy way to access your unique genetic information, so you can live longer and healthier. - Regain control of your health.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
MRZ Design
MRZ Design
We help our clients to build the brand that they envisioned.
Hire Us

More by MRZ Design

View profile
    • Like