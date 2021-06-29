🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
"Linford" is a very professional and elegant serif font. This font is very easy to use for all your work. This font comes with 8 elegant and attractive ligatures. This font can be used to promote all your business (branding, banners, posters, social media, hotel promotions, villas, companies, products, invitations, and more).
By installing or using this font, you are agreeing to the Product Usage Agreement:
This font is only for personal use.
For Commercial use click:
https://fontbundles.net/yogaletter6/1444654-linford
https://fontbundles.net/yogaletter6
Link Donation:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/isroniyogaprasetya
Please contact us before using for any Promotional or Commercial Use! (Email: yogaletter6@gmail.com)
Follow our social media for update more great fonts and informations :
Instagram: @isroniyogaprasetya
Facebook: isroni yoga prasetya
Please, let me know if you have any questions! :)
Thank you :)