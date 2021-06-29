David Watson

MIND MAPS CD artwork (4/6)

The final inner panel of the digipak, more custom type inspired by the shapes of the brain, this time listing the artists involved: FSOL (The Future Sound of London), Humanoid, Yage and Synth A. Type is reversed out of the background to balance the CD on the other side.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
