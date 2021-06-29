Sebastian

Keep it colourful

Keep it colourful pride colorful illustrator aftereffects motion graphics animation
Some Illustrator text, converted to isometric view, transferred to After Effects via Overlord.
Animated position of characters, then edited the paths for deformation.
Used Nulls for roatation.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
