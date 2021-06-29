International Joke Day Social Media Design

These social media designs for Upcoming International Joke Day.

Link: https://www.uplabs.com/posts/happy-international-joke-day-social-media-post-and-cover-design

1. Two Fully Editable Facebook/Instagram/Twitter Post Templates

2. Two Fully Editable Facebook Cover Templates

Features:

* Size: Cover 851x315 Pixel, Post 1200x1200 Pixel

* Made in Adobe Photoshop CC 2019

* Well organized Layer

* Color Mode RGB

* Resolution 300 PPI

* Free Font Used

* Font Name Montserrat (https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat)

* Fully Editable

* Easy to Customize

File Included:

|| 4 PSD (Photoshop Document) files

|| 4 JPEG (2 Social Posts, 2 Cover)

|| 1 Preview Image

|| 1 Zip File

NOTE: If you will need any help then feel free to contact us.