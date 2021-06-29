Banglar Design

International Joke Day Social Media Design

International Joke Day Social Media Design happy joke day design trending design trending post facebook cover design banner design social media kit joke day design sign
These social media designs for Upcoming International Joke Day.
Link: https://www.uplabs.com/posts/happy-international-joke-day-social-media-post-and-cover-design

1. Two Fully Editable Facebook/Instagram/Twitter Post Templates
2. Two Fully Editable Facebook Cover Templates

Features:

* Size: Cover 851x315 Pixel, Post 1200x1200 Pixel
* Made in Adobe Photoshop CC 2019
* Well organized Layer
* Color Mode RGB
* Resolution 300 PPI
* Free Font Used
* Font Name Montserrat (https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat)
* Fully Editable
* Easy to Customize

File Included:

|| 4 PSD (Photoshop Document) files
|| 4 JPEG (2 Social Posts, 2 Cover)
|| 1 Preview Image
|| 1 Zip File

NOTE: If you will need any help then feel free to contact us.

