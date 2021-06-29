International Joke Day Social Media Design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
These social media designs for Upcoming International Joke Day.
Link: https://www.uplabs.com/posts/happy-international-joke-day-social-media-post-and-cover-design
1. Two Fully Editable Facebook/Instagram/Twitter Post Templates
2. Two Fully Editable Facebook Cover Templates
Features:
* Size: Cover 851x315 Pixel, Post 1200x1200 Pixel
* Made in Adobe Photoshop CC 2019
* Well organized Layer
* Color Mode RGB
* Resolution 300 PPI
* Free Font Used
* Font Name Montserrat (https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat)
* Fully Editable
* Easy to Customize
File Included:
|| 4 PSD (Photoshop Document) files
|| 4 JPEG (2 Social Posts, 2 Cover)
|| 1 Preview Image
|| 1 Zip File
NOTE: If you will need any help then feel free to contact us.