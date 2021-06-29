Vanshika Kumar

Web design : Landing Page

Designed the landing page of a clothing store website! I wanted to go for a more elevated, clean look and went with a neutral colour palette and geometric shapes!

To see the full project visit: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122400899/Lesile-Clothing-Store-Website

