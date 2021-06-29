Falch Studio

McDonald's Landing Page

Falch Studio
Falch Studio
  • Save
McDonald's Landing Page figma design figma landing page landingpage uiux ux illustration web design 3d branding motion graphics graphic design logo ui vector design web mcd
Download color palette

Hi There,
This is my Exploration for McDonald's Landing Page.
Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that.
Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Available to make your dreams come true

Falch Studio
Falch Studio

More by Falch Studio

View profile
    • Like