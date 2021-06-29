Anna Broadhurst

Piccadilly Lights Client: Zappar and Darabase

Piccadilly Lights Client: Zappar and Darabase ar animation procreate digital illustration illustrator illustrated editorial
The brief was to create a layered illustration that was to be shown at a variety of sizes on the Piccadilly lights screens. Using Zappar's software and the layers from my illustration it was AR enabled to become an interactive experience for the company Darabase.

