Design and presentation product for mr.Carpenter

Design and presentation product for mr.Carpenter
How I do this:
1. I design a frame in vector.
2. I add this vector image into the mock-up which I have made specially for this customer.
3. I search, choose and work with family photos.
4. I search, choose interiors and personalize them for the frames.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
