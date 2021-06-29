João Barbosa

The Watch Store - landing page animation

João Barbosa
João Barbosa
  • Save
The Watch Store - landing page animation motion graphics animation ecommerce webdesign design visual design ui ux
Download color palette

Landing Page to an e-commerce concept for a watch store. Hope you guys enjoy it and give you some inspiration.

design - figma
animation - After Effects

*****
hello@uibarbosa.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
João Barbosa
João Barbosa

More by João Barbosa

View profile
    • Like