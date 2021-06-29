Eugeniya M

26 Daily UI. Vintage Website

Eugeniya M
Eugeniya M
  • Save
26 Daily UI. Vintage Website gradient figma inspiration trend new branding logo illustration app neumorphic button ui ux minimalism design
Download color palette

Hello everyone! Today I present you my concept for vintage website. I hope you like it :) Let me know what you think!

Eugeniya M
Eugeniya M

More by Eugeniya M

View profile
    • Like