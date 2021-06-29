KISS WITH PRIDE - ABSOLUT VODKA

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of homosexuality being decriminalised in England & Wales, Absolut Vodka created a selection of advertising media in partnership with Stonewall that promoted their support to the LGBTQ+ community and identified how 72 countries same-sex relationships are still illegal. That is why I chose to create my concept design to add more meaning to the message that Absolut Vodka & Stonewall tried to present through their designs.