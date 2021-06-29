Trading Webapp

This is my first attempt at a trading web app. Since I worked as a financial controller, I have a solid background in accounting, but I am just starting to learn about the whole trading and crypto topic. Regarding UI/UX I think it is a very interesting and one of the most challenging areas to work on. The amount of information per screen is mind blowing and most of the time those informations are changing every second so from a designers perspective it is very hard to provide a clean interface that is not overwhelming the user. Luckily traders are usually good at working with such an amount of data I guess ;)

Prototype made in Figma.