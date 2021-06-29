Food Order Application

Hi Dribbble Family,

This is one of the Scube dinein web app design I did for IV Cafe in Dubai.

App Procedure:

We provide the cafe with the tabletops embedded with the NFC chips loaded with the link to the web app, Then for this web app to open, the user needs to tap or scans the QR code from the table top. So once the web app opens, the user can check the menu, place his order and complete the payment without any contact with other people ( Except the serving part 😅 ).

Idea for this project:

This project was developed during the beginning of this pandemic, which would help people to dine-in without any contact with the other people.

Hope you all like this design and I would love to hear your feedback on this web app design, Thank you……