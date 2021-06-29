Matthew Gallagher

Robin Williams

Matthew Gallagher
Matthew Gallagher
Robin Williams engraving portrait illustrator photoshop
Working on a technique to replicate the look of engraving in photoshop. This is custom patterns and brushes using multiple layers and channel operations to achieve the final image…no plugins.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Matthew Gallagher
Matthew Gallagher

