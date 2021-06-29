Maialen Echaniz / Diseñame

Baden Baden Food Truck Branding

Baden Baden Food Truck Branding vinyls foodtruck illustration vector logo graphic design design branding
Branding for a Spanish FoodTruck specialized in German food.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Logo Design, Brand Identity and Illustration
